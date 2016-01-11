Skip to content
criminal justice reform
Tennessee gov to attend White House criminal justice event
Gov. Lee appoints members to criminal justice task force
Gov. Lee to unveil legislative agenda during State of the State address Monday
Bills to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana introduced in Tennessee senate
Mississippi House seeks baby criminal justice steps; Senate seeks leap
Federal sentencing overhaul leads to Tennessee man’s release
10 reasons to celebrate the First Step Act
President says he’s eager to sign sweeping criminal justice bill
Kim Kardashian West visits White House to talk prison reform
Marijuana law reform supported by Fitzhugh, Dean at forum
Sen. Cotton introduces Criminal Consequences of Early Release Act
Tennessee lawmakers prepare key legislation for 2016 session