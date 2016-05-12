Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
crimestoppers
CrimeStoppers emphasizes anonymous tips in hopes of solving children's killings
Video
CrimeStoppers tips increase, bringing more people to justice
Memphis Police look for man accused of raping 6-year-old girl
Man in wheelchair dies after Whitehaven hit-and-run
Arkansas high schools partnering with CrimeStoppers to find contraband
More crimestoppers Headlines
CrimeStoppers: How does it work, where do tips go?
Two suspects wanted in robbery, shooting
Police seek answers for the killing of man in Castalia Heights, only one Crime Stoppers tip received
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of accused serial thief
Police searching for suspects involved in shooting near liquor store
CrimeStoppers needs leads in homicide investigation of 2-year-old girl
City of Memphis never had reward money offered in the killing of Police Officer Sean Bolton
Olive Branch Police search for suspected cop shooter ten years later
2 indicted in murder case thanks to CrimeStoppers tip
Police are reminding people to call CrimeStoppers to help solve crimes