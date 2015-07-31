Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
crime statistics
Officials tout 2019 stats showing violent crime decrease in Memphis
Video
Gang activity may be factor in steep rise in juvenile crime
Memphis police operations net nearly 400 felony arrests this summer
Tenants complain of crime, trash and more at troubled Whitehaven apartment complex
Burglaries by ZIP code: which area ranks worst in Memphis
More crime statistics Headlines
Memphis homicides up 48% over same period last year
Police report rise in violent crimes in Downtown Memphis
Stats show carjackings on the rise in Memphis
Car break-ins increase with Christmas shopping season
U.S. Attorney General in Memphis to address violent crime reduction efforts
Report shows decrease in gun crimes in Memphis, county
Report: Homicides in Memphis down by 17% since last year
Website shows Memphis not meeting its goal to reduce property crime
Report: Murders down but crime up in Memphis and Shelby County last year
Violent year in Germantown, but stats show crime down