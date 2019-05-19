Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
crash
Pregnant Mississippi teacher loses unborn child in crash 30 minutes after her baby shower
Police: Man crashes after live streaming while driving 100 mph
Video captures truck losing control at foggy Texas accident scene, leaving 2 hurt
Four dead, 11 injured in Thanksgiving Day crashes in Shelby County
Officers identify driver killed in South Memphis car accident
More crash Headlines
More than 14,000 work zone crashes in Tennessee in last 5 years
Training, leadership failures blamed for U.S. Marine Corps air crash that killed six
Suspect escapes after crashing stolen car near Westside Middle School
Michigan woman recovers after abdomen cut in half by seat belt, now aspires to help others
Mississippi trucker gets 28½ to 78 years in Pennsylvania crash that killed 3
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Whitehaven
Man critically injured in three-vehicle wreck in Frayser
Fatal wreck blocks traffic on I-40
Three people injured in two-car wreck in Lakeland
One killed in crash involving pickup truck in Lakeland