Craigmont High School
Father accused of attacking juvenile, staff member inside Craigmont High School gym
High school football game closed to crowds due to threat of violence
Police: Shots fired near Craigmont High School
Adults charged with simple assault in Craigmont High fight
Police respond to multiple reports of student fights across Memphis
More Craigmont High School Headlines
Teen hit by car near Craigmont High School
Pricey prom tickets? Some Craigmont H.S. parents concerned
Several schools in SCS push to save energy, recognized by EPA
Fire set at Craigmont High School