Courts
U.S. judge rules survivors can sue over deadly Tennessee fire
Tennessee appellate judge to retire after 25 years on bench
Arkansas temporarily halted from enforcing meat-labeling law
Arkansas judge denies students’ appeal to vaccination policy
State AGs look to head off T-Mobile-Sprint deal in court
More Courts Headlines
Memphis officer sues, claiming city violated his civil rights
Federal court hears felon voting rights case in Mississippi
President Trump signs animal cruelty act into law
Judge: Death row inmate hasn’t proven prejudice by juror
Agreement reached in activist case with lawmakers
Memphis, Wiseman have 1 more game, then it’s back to court
Memphis man found guilty in Zodiac Park murder
Blocked Tennessee voter signup penalties set for 2021 trial
Court upholds ruling against Arkansas anti-begging law
Betsy DeVos held in contempt for violating court order on student loan collection