Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
court
Tennessee Supreme Court schedules 2 more execution dates
Court plea deal agreements upsetting some families
U.S. judge to hear challenge of Mississippi election system
Tennessee man set free 12 years after wrongful murder conviction
State sends mental health evaluation to wrong court
More court Headlines
Court documents detail text messages between Kevin Spacey’s accuser, his girlfriend
Historic trial tests whether big pharma can be held accountable for opioid epidemic
Hearing set to determine if video from prostitution sting will be suppressed
Judge likely to return $2B utility case to state court
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to all counts of aggravated sexual abuse
Man with history of abusing women sentenced to prison
Should ‘court costs’ be more than double the price of a ticket? In Memphis, they are
Marion Police lieutenant makes first court appearance on drug charges
Attorneys request suppression of evidence, change of venue in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Tremaine Wilbourn trial: Witnesses testify about difficult childhood during sentencing