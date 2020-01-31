Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
White House expected to ask Congress for coronavirus funds this week
Judge halts plan to move virus patients to California city
Apple warns of ‘iPhone supply shortages’ because of coronavirus
US to evacuate Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan from coronavirus outbreak
Canceling Tokyo Olympics ‘not being considered’ amid coronavirus outbreak, say organizers
More Coronavirus Headlines
At least 24 Americans suffering from coronavirus are aboard cruise ship quarantined in Japan
The coronavirus crisis could shut auto plants around the world
An American dies of coronavirus in China as the global death toll surpasses SARS
An American dies of coronavirus in China as the last scheduled chartered flights evacuate hundreds of US citizens
China has deadliest day for coronavirus as US national becomes first foreigner to die
Everything else you need to know about coronavirus this week in the United States
US airport official asks 'how is this going to work?' as confusion crops up over coronavirus travel restrictions
There are now 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US
FedEx taking extra precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus
Video
Live Updates: The Coronavirus