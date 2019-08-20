Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Cordova
Man shot, killed in Cordova
Husband of missing Cordova woman arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder
Husband of missing Cordova woman arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder
Video
Chauncy Black's attorney says family 'regretful' about person who was shot
Video
Four charged, victim identified in deadly Cordova shooting
Video
More Cordova Headlines
Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Cordova
Cordova residents say ignored trash pickup causing safety concerns
Memphis rapper in critical condition after Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Cordova babysitter pleads guilty in abuse, death of 6-year-old
Family searches for missing mother last seen in Cordova
Burglar tries to sell stolen items back to Cordova victim
Police investigating fatal shooting in Cordova
Thief tries to steal car while driver returns Redbox movie in Cordova
Months after Cordova killing, man indicted on murder charge
Retired detective offers insight into search for missing Cordova mother