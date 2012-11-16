Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
conviction
Man convicted in murder of Memphis music teacher
Prosecutors: Man convicted of South Memphis murder laughed as he confessed
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend’s suicide
Louisiana takes aim at Jim Crow-era jury law
Three Tennessee Waltz Defendants from Memphis get their voting rights restored
More conviction Headlines
13 alibi witnesses, 20 years in prison and now, freedom
Man convicted of capital murder in Realtor’s death
3 gang members convicted for 2013 ‘retaliation murder’
Man sentenced to 20 years for the 2013 murder of his wife
Man convicted of assaulting police officer
Man convicted for damaging ex-girlfriend’s home
Supreme Court throws out conviction of man for Facebook threats
Memphis Man Convicted in Attempted Child Rape
Memphis Man Convicted of Child Sex Abuse Charges