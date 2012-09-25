Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
consumer
Man says auto shop has had his car for 3 months
Protecting yourself, loved ones from elder financial abuse
Consumer: Online resources for parents seeking child care
Thousands of Mid-Southerners start shopping Thanksgiving night
Mom outraged after finding mold in toddler’s juice
More consumer Headlines
Most unwanted Christmas gifts
Using debit cards at gas pumps can cost more than you realize
Credit Card Companies & Credit Scores
Still Plenty Of Christmas Shopping To Do
Honda Recall
More Credit Cards Being Paid On Time
iPhone Customers Pay Biggest Cell Phone Bills
Do Shimmer Glitter Tattoos Work? We Put Them To The Test
Halloween Sales Expected To Rise This Year
Warning For Senior Citizens