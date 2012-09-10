Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
consumer reports
Most drivers say safety tech has saved them from crashes
Thousands of Jeeps, Dodge vehicles recalled due to braking issue
Kia recalling 106k Sedona minivans for sliding door problems
RX for Savings: WREG prices common meds, finds ways to lower prescription costs
Worthless Warranty? Customers say they paid for coverage they couldn’t count on
More consumer reports Headlines
Consumer Alert: Your smart TV is spying on you!
Supermarket shocker: See what you pay for pre-cut fruits, veggies and meat!
Doctors warn against detergent pods, Consumer Reports eliminates from ratings
Don’t fall for food label gotchas!
Is your sunscreen providing enough protection?
Should You Repair Or Replace That Broken Item?
“Top-Rated Truck” Named
Shapewear Poses Significant Health Risks to Women and Teens
Toxic Hair Treatments
How Your Car Can Save You $30,000