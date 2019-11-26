Skip to content
Congress
House to revive debate over Equal Rights Amendment by voting to eliminate deadline for ratification
Senate passes Iran War Powers resolution despite Trump’s opposition
Not guilty: Senate acquits President Trump in impeachment trial
Senators question defense, prosecution in President Trump’s impeachment trial
WATCH: Impeachment trial enters the question-and-answer session
More Congress Headlines
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching President Trump
Senate passes impeachment trial rules to punt on witnesses in early Wednesday morning vote
President Trump adds Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team
White House prepared to respond to impeachment articles this week
House to introduce 'War Power Resolution' to limit the President's Iran military action
Congress criticizes how Coast Guard investigates harassment
What’s next in impeachment: Articles and committee vote
House to release impeachment report on Tuesday
Former White House counsel Don McGahn gets temporary pause on testimony from judge
Judge: Don McGahn must speak to House in impeachment probe