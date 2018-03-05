Skip to content
confederate
After court decision, Confederate statues unlikely to ever return to Shelby County
Sons of Confederate Veterans can’t appeal statues’ removal
Ole Miss maps out Confederate statue’s move across campus
Appeals court ruling favorable to Memphis in Confederate monuments case
Arkansas lawmakers weigh monument protection bill
Ole Miss leader agrees Confederate statue should be moved
Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again
Photo surfaces of Gov. Bill Lee in Confederate uniform in college
Take ‘Em Down 901 activist takes aim at mayor on anniversary of statue removals
Former parks of Confederate statues face uncertainty
Confederate statue’s fate on UNC campus hangs in the balance
Judge rules city’s sale of Confederate parks was legal
Memphians donate thousands of dollars to city after state rebuke
Tennessee bill penalizing local officials who remove Confederate monuments revived
Historic marker to add context to Nathan Bedford Forrest site