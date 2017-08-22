Skip to content
confederacy
After court decision, Confederate statues unlikely to ever return to Shelby County
Appeals court ruling favorable to Memphis in Confederate monuments case
Two arrested after protesting Confederate statue in Nashville
Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag rejected
Court: No special status for Confederate group over symbols
More confederacy Headlines
Mayor responds after Tennessee lawmakers punish Memphis for removing Confederate statues
Sanford: One group looks to the future, while other clings to the past
Opinion: Legal showdown on Confederate statues appears ‘inevitable’
Opinion: Governor’s actions on statues shows political courage
Supreme Court asks Mississippi governor to defend Confederate emblem
Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up Forrest bust removal
Otis Sanford: Governor needs to apply political muscle on statue issue
Houston man arrested, accused of attempting to blow up Confederate statue
Senator Harris urges governor to take action on Memphis monuments
Under cover? City lays out possible future for Confederate statues