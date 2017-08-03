Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
community
Local bakery serves customers while helping community
Chicago community on edge as police hunt man behind 2 seemingly random slayings
Raleigh man using business to help families and fight blight
Mississippi rises a bit in annual child well-being ranking
Tennessee stays ranked 35th in child well-being study
More community Headlines
50 people attend vigil for Inman Cove fire victims
Family in need receives home rent-free
Community calls for changes at intersection after 6-year-old hit and killed
Paint Memphis wants to shift the paradigm on street art
Coach builds fields of dreams for youth athletes
The role you play in helping to fight crime
Opinion: Hate in next generation must be addressed
Memphian recognized by American Bar Association
Community garden aims to knock out hunger, blight
Hundreds of students take to the street on annual service day