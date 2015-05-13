Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
community service
Parks offer volunteer hours for Tennessee Promise scholars
Rise Academy students rolling up their sleeves to beautify Memphis neighborhoods
LeMoyne-Owen College, local organizations honor Dr. King with clean up day
SCSO volunteers rebuild woman’s wheelchair ramp
Clearing the air on the marijuana debate
More community service Headlines
TN Promise deadline is August 1
Majority of TN Promise participants in Shelby County have not completed community service requirement yet
It’s Watercooler Wednesday!