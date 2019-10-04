Skip to content
Collierville
Two children killed in Hickory Hill shooting identified as Collierville Schools students
Video
Bounty hunter recalls confrontation at home where two children were shot
Video
Suspects at large after thousands of dollars of liquor stolen from Collierville store
Police: One man shot in Collierville apartment complex
Collierville company asks for permission to dump wastewater into aquifer
More Collierville Headlines
Man suspected of striking 74-year-old with car, robbing her, now suspected of Collierville robbery
Santa Paws campaign aims to give our four-legged friends a happy Christmas
Mother relieved after son arrested for crashing stolen truck with other teens
Man gets life sentence in Collierville workplace murder
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Collierville crash
Germantown, Collierville residents on edge after string of break-ins
Three men charged in foiled Collierville jewelry heist
Six suspects arrested, two cars recovered as officers investigate Collierville auto burglaries
Crowd gathers to witness fallen Army Major from Collierville laid to rest
Driver charged in deadly Highway 385 accident was out on bond for DUI charge