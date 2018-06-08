Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
College World Series
National champ Vanderbilt set to continue its roll in 2020
Michigan beats Vandy 7-4; 1st title since ’62 is 1 win away
Louisville rallies for 4-3 win over Mississippi State at CWS
Vanderbilt rides Rocker, Scott to 6-3 CWS win over Bulldogs
Southeastern Conference sends four teams to College World Series
More College World Series Headlines
Ole Miss evens regional at Arkansas with 13-5 win, forcing Monday game
Vanderbilt advances to College World Series, routs Duke 13-2
Vols baseball picks up first tournament win since 2005
No excuses: Mississippi State enjoys surprise run to Omaha
Allen, Mississippi St. beat Vanderbilt, advance to CWS
Super regional primer: 16 teams are vying for 8 spots in CWS