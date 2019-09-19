Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
college football
Injury forces Mississippi State to change QBs for Music City
Ole Miss falls in Egg Bowl after urinating dog celebration
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Rivalry Week
Ole Miss QB Plumlee’s speed gives Rebels cause for optimism
No. 18 Memphis aims to stay atop AAC West against USF
More college football Headlines
No. 4 Alabama aims to rebound strongly at Mississippi State
No. 18 Memphis looks for 4th straight Saturday at Houston
Trio of freshmen diversifying Ole Miss rushing attack
Defense keeps Ole Miss competitive as its offense struggles
No. 15 SMU looks to stay undefeated against No. 24 Memphis in sold out game
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 9
SEC showing off most promising crop of 1st-round NFL talent
Ole Miss hoping two-QB plan keeps defenses off balance
Referee takes cannon blast to the face during touchdown celebration
SEC building some of the top defenses in college football