Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
college basketball
Kentucky’s 2012 college hoops team voted best of decade
Four-star Lester Quinones picks Memphis over Indiana
Controversial whistle leads to Virginia’s Final Four win
Ole Miss rallies to take down rivals No. 14 Mississippi State
SEC making Nashville home of its basketball tourney
More college basketball Headlines
Mississippi State women’s hoops team aims to take final step
Mississippi State picked to win SEC women’s basketball title
All four No. 1 seeds reach women’s Final Four
Ole Miss names Kermit Davis head basketball coach
UPDATE: Tigers coach Tubby Smith to meet with administrators Wednesday
Vols release 2015-16 basketball schedule
State releases 2015-16 SEC hoops schedule
UNC basketball legend Dean Smith dies at 83, university says
Memphis to Host American Athletic Conference