Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Cohen
Michael Cohen sets up GoFundMe page for legal costs
Rudy Giuliani: Cohen might have paid other women for President Trump ‘if necessary’
FBI probes Trump lawyer Cohen’s personal ‘business dealings’
DEA Special Agent receives Congressional Badge of Bravery for saving a family
Dozens Spend MLK Day Learning To Sign People Up For ACA
More Cohen Headlines
Mid-South Reacts To Possible Strike On Syria
War of Words Between Cohen And Former Staffer Randy Wade
Cohen Claims Deleted Tweet Was Pre-Planned
Planned Tower Closure at Millington Airport Could Have Major Impact
Cohen Sets the Record Straight in Emotional Interview
Cohen, Flinn Battle for Votes and Over Election Law
Cohen And Flinn Clash Even Without A Congressional Debate