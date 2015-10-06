Skip to content
code enforcement
He killed her husband. Now she may have to pay his back taxes
Calling Code Enforcement? Complaints get handled faster in some parts of Memphis
Neighbors want action on blighted Summer Avenue building
WREG investigation reveals complaints to Code Enforcement open for months
Headstones in South Memphis yard draw questions, complaints
Code Enforcement to push for ordinance changes, landlord registry
Berclair neighbors upset with family living outside house with no utilities
Civil case in Mickey Wright Murder still playing out in court
Neighbors near Orange Mound want blighted house cleaned up
Consumer alert! News Channel 3 shows you how to use 311 app, webpage to file complaint
GMF faces court citation for bed bug infestation at Serenity Towers
Code inspectors search for bed bug problem at GMF’s Serenity Towers
Global Ministries is put on notice about fixing troubled apartment complexes
Federal government notified about Peppertree Apartments’ code violations
County officials tour apartment complexes they say are in need of change