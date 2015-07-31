Skip to content
Coast Guard
Congress criticizes how Coast Guard investigates harassment
NTSB: Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
US Coast Guard seizes 35,000 pounds of cocaine in Pacific
If Coast Guard members are killed during the shutdown, their families won’t get benefits
Coast Guard family in Memphis says they’re suffering during shutdown
Memphis families of federal employees brace for no pay during government shutdown
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Man parasailing in Myrtle Beach has both legs amputated after boat propeller accident
Traffic temporarily halted after towing vessel strikes I-155 bridge
Family continues search for missing boaters despite Coast Guard’s suspension
Doctor braves Harvey flooding in canoe to perform teen’s surgery
More devastating rain expected from Harvey as rescue efforts continue
3 men rescued from remote island after spelling ‘HELP’ in palm leaves
‘Gut-wrenching’ decision: Search for teens suspended