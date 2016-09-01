Skip to content
clowns
Target removes scary clown masks from stores
Two 18-year-old ‘morons’ charged with dressing as clowns, terrorizing teens
Seth Rogen tweets mugshot of clown look-alike: ‘Apparently I was arrested’
‘Scary clown sightings’ affecting real clown business in Memphis
Teen arrested for contacting local ‘clown’ to kill one of her teachers
More clowns Headlines
More arrests in Ohio amid growing rash of clown-related threats
He’s no creepy clown, he’s my sweet son!
Dyersburg school locked down after reported clown sighting
Tennessee Department of Safety warns about clowns in Jackson area
Tennessee students charged with making clown threat against schools
Tennessee teen reports being attacked by clown
Kids say at least two clowns chased them from Georgia bus stop
Three more creepy clown sightings reported in North Carolina
Creepy clowns now reported in second state
Upstate clown sightings spread to Spartanburg