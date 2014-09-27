Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Clinton
Boy faces charges after torturing cat, threatening homeowners with knife
Missouri cop killed in line of duty was sent to wrong house by traced 911 call
Missouri police officer is dead after 911 call of women screaming
Memphis sites included in new U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Southaven Trump supporters targeted with anonymous letter
More Clinton Headlines
At first rally, Hillary Clinton looks to give rationale for 2016 quest
Hillary Clinton: I used one email ‘for convenience’
Chelsea Clinton gives birth to a daughter