cleveland
Woman gets prison for leading officers on chase, hitting cruisers because she was late to work
Cleveland police officer arrested for allegedly exposing himself, urinating on 12-year-old girl
Ohio bank robbery suspect writes demand on document with his name, address
Cleveland officer accused of contacting 2,300 women on police computers
Ohio judge orders man’s mouth taped shut during sentencing
Woman reportedly caused quite a scene during drug arrest
FBI: Arrest made in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland
Tiny chihuahua rescued from home heating system
Tennessee child injured after SWAT team storms wrong house
Mississippi high school graduates first integrated class
Southwest flight from Chicago makes emergency landing due to window issue
Tennessee gets $26 million from feds for veterans home
Freed man’s plans after wrongful murder conviction? Go to Disney and watch a Browns game
More than 4,000 eggs and embryos lost in Cleveland fertility clinic tank failure
9-year-old battling brain cancer gets to be FBI agent for a day