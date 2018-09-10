Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Clarksdale
Man charged with murder after double shooting in Clarksdale
Armed ex-Marine catches ‘Captain America’ breaking into shed
Clarksdale mayor to criminals: ‘Move out of this city now’
Man wanted in 2016 Clarksdale killing arrested in Nebraska
Mississippi school board to discuss takeovers of 5 districts
More Clarksdale Headlines
Manhunt Monday: Who killed Kevin Robinson?
Clarksdale man wanted by police after 19-year-old shot in the head
Former Clarksdale bank officer sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement charge
Clarksdale police investigating deadly shooting
Four children inside Clarksdale home during deadly home invasion
Bankrupt company says it could close Clarksdale hospital
Man killed in shooting on Clarksdale street
Family looking for answers after Mississippi woman found dead at New Orleans truck stop
One dead in shooting at Clarksdale club
Clarksdale police dispatcher recovering after beating