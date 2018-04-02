Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Civil Rights
Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons
Rosa Parks honored with statue in Montgomery, Alabama
Civil rights activist the Rev. Clay Evans dead at age 94
Till memorial, others taking security steps amid vandalism
Stars of activism, politics and entertainment honored with Freedom Awards
More Civil Rights Headlines
Arkansas lawmaker, civil rights attorney John Walker dies
Shelby County building renamed in honor of civil rights icon James Meredith
Son of man killed in 1954 civil rights case still seeking answers
Civil rights-era photographer donates camera to museum
Mississippi doctor, civil rights pioneer James Anderson dies
Judge Russell Sugarmon dies at age 89
Lawyer in civil rights struggle, Michael Trister, dies at 77
Biden, Rev. Jackson to be honored at National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awards
MLK50: Breaking the cycle of poverty in Memphis
SCLC played a major role in civil rights progress through the years