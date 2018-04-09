Skip to content
Civil Rights Movement
Celebration held to honor the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-in
U.S. civil rights advocate Juanita Abernathy dies at 88
In a new series, Jay-Z, Will Smith will share story of Emmett Till’s mother as she seeks justice for her son
The Emmett Till memorial is gone. A bulletproof sign will replace it soon
Monument will honor civil rights activists in Mississippi
More Civil Rights Movement Headlines
President Trump makes national monument of civil rights’ leaders home
Live at 9: Jane Hearn, Bob Drury and cooking with Chef Ragan
Live at 9: Stax Museum, Chris Powell, Boo Mitchell & The Kings
AP News: 1940 civil rights worker slaying case reopened
Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings
Federal government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying
Support for turning Medgar Evers home into U.S. monument growing
Live at 9: PST program, Ark Farms & cooking with Mama Gaia
Civil rights activist Andrew Young hospitalized with illness
Soul food eatery fed bellies, souls of civil rights movement