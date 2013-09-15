Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
circle k
Police looking for suspects in Cordova gas station robbery
Employee accused of trying to steal $20,000 from Circle K
Shooting suspect accused of stealing thousands worth of cigarettes from Circle K
Attempted Mapco robbery leads to shootout in Raleigh
Police: Man steals cash, cigarettes in Circle K robbery
More circle k Headlines
Police: Man used plastic bag to conceal ‘gun’ while robbing 2 convenience stores in one night
Police: Man robs Circle K at gunpoint, flees scene
Police: Suspects wanted in Circle K burglary
Police searching for suspect in Circle K robbery
Circle K holds “Fuel-Up” event to raise money for Memphis Schools
Duo wanted after stealing $146 worth of candy
Gas station robbery suspect has criminal history
Customers worry after brazen convenience store robberies
Good Deed Leaves Robbery Victim without Wallet or Pants