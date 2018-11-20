Skip to content
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Mississippi will have Democratic primary for US Senate
Dem seeks cash for 2020 challenge of Mississippi GOP senator
Senators: Bill would reverse veto of Mississippi Delta pumps
Mississippi senator asks President Trump for pumps to ease flooding
Mississippi GOP senator sworn in after special election win
More Cindy Hyde-Smith Headlines
Senators: Two Mississippi roads get $38M in federal grants
Mississippi representative says there’s room to grow after Cindy Hyde-Smith is elected
AP: Cindy Hyde-Smith wins runoff election for U.S. Senate in Mississippi
Mississippi voters head to polls for Senate runoff Tuesday
Tennessee leaders working to help Mike Espy in election for Mississippi Senate seat
President Trump campaigns for Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi
Mississippi senator banking on boost from President Trump rallies
Walmart asks Mississippi’s Hyde-Smith to return donation after ‘public hanging’ comment
Hyde-Smith, Espy spar in only debate before Mississippi runoff election
Big names weigh in on final unresolved U.S. Senate election