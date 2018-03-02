Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
cigarettes
US raises legal age to buy cigarettes, vapes to 21
Congress pushes to raise legal smoking age to 21
Arkansas increases legal age to buy tobacco products
US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes
Most Americans want less nicotine in cigarettes, report says
More cigarettes Headlines
Caregiver accused of trying to kill couple with rat poison-laced cigarettes
Arkansas bill: Raise cigarette taxes to pay for tax cuts
Shooting suspect accused of stealing thousands worth of cigarettes from Circle K
Hawaii is considering a bill that bans cigarette sales to anyone under 100
Court-ordered ‘corrective statements’ to appear on cigarette boxes
FDA to crack down on menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes
Memphis man calls 911 over cigarettes, highlighting abuse
Police: Man steals cash, cigarettes in Circle K robbery
Man arrested for robbery, stealing $8000 worth of cigarettes
42 percent of nonsmokers want extra time off to make up for smokers’ cigarette breaks, study finds