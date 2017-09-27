Skip to content
Church Shooting
Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service
Police: Parishioners kill man who fatally shoots 2 at church
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas
FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting at Memphis church
Jury finds man guilty of murder in Tennessee church shooting
More Church Shooting Headlines
State: Man in church shooting aimed to kill 10 white people
Doctor: Tennessee church shooting suspect has mental illness
Tennessee church shooting suspect objects to phone evidence
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Tennessee church shooting
Texas community mourns after church shooting
8 members of one family among those killed in Texas church massacre
In Tokyo, President Trump calls Texas shooting an ‘act of evil’
Texas governor says 26 killed in church shooting by man dressed in tactical gear
Detective: Accused Nashville church shooter ‘heard voices’
‘He’s killed me’: Antioch pastor speaks about moment gunman opened fire