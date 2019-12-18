Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Christmas
Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow
Family’s Christmas gifts stolen in vehicle break-in while father naps
Oxford officer creates Christmas ‘investigation’ for 3-year-old neighbor
Man robs Colorado bank, throws cash, says ‘Merry Christmas’
Memphis restaurant owner plans to give back to community on Christmas holiday
More Christmas Headlines
Animals at Memphis Animal Services set for a merry Christmas thanks to toy donors
County mayor, local philanthropists host Christmas shopping spree for 125 kids
Memphis police, local charity make surprise Christmas gift deliveries
Santa’s reindeer given clean bill of health by Pennsylvania Dept. of Ag, cleared to fly
Frayser student gives Christmas presents to homeless families in memory of father
Florida man pays overdue power bills of 36 families to give neighbors ‘happier Christmas’
One arrest made in Grinch style burglary
‘I want a very good dad’: Domestic violence shelter shares heartbreaking note boy wrote to Santa
West Memphis special needs children shop with cops at annual event
Trump gives most federal workers the day off on Christmas Eve