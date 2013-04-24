Skip to content
chris jones
Second birthday party to be held despite parent’s racism
Chris Jones sentenced for abuse of a corpse
Chris Jones to appeal guilty verdict
Chris Jones gets life for murdering wife
Jury deliberations resume in Chris Jones trial
Jury deliberations in Chris Jones trial to resume Saturday morning
Autopsy photos shown in Chris Jones
Trial of man accused of killing wife begins
Jury of 14 selected in Chris Jones trial
Mistake by judge sends potential jurors in Chris Jones murder case packing
Husband Charged With Murder Withdraws Court Request
Man Accused Of Killing Wife Will Go To Trial
Zumba for Heather’s Children
Family of Murdered Teacher Releases Statement
Germantown Man in Court, Charged with Murdering Wife