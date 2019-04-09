Skip to content
children
Alabama boy who spent 460 days in hospital gets homecoming parade
Video
Child gun violence has impact on hospital staff, doctors say
Video
Two children hurt in Berclair car accident
Six-year-old dead after a double shooting in Hickory Hill
Video
Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles
More children Headlines
Two children taken from school by the same person located, police say
More guns winding up in children’s hands in Shelby County: Who’s to blame?
Study: Air pollution linked to anxiety, suicidal thoughts in kids
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Documents: Juul spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on programming for children, teens
Children in states with strict gun laws are less likely to die, according to a new study
Mississippi steady in annual child well-being ranking
Experts urging caution over who watches your kids in wake of 4-year-old’s death
Police: Sex offender charged with sex crime after inappropriately touching child in his care
Legislature OKs medical pot advertising restrictions