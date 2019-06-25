Skip to content
child shot
4-year-old Indiana boy shot while wrestling with his father dies
Video
Memphis City Council calls for citywide moment of silence for 3 children killed
CrimeStoppers emphasizes anonymous tips in hopes of solving children's killings
Video
Two children killed in Hickory Hill shooting identified as Collierville Schools students
Video
Bounty hunter recalls confrontation at home where two children were shot
Video
More child shot Headlines
Community members fight for justice for children shot in Memphis
Video
Three children shot in two days; police ask for help bringing suspects to justice
Video
Six-year-old dead after a double shooting in Hickory Hill
Video
10-year-old dead after shooting in Orange Mound
Video
Police looking for suspect who shot 6-year-old in the leg
West Memphis police say boy accidentally shot by another teen
Man charged after 4-year-old nephew shot in the head
Two years later: Family and friends hope for leads in drive-by murder of 10-year-old
Teen accidentally shot by younger child, Memphis Police say
Community leaders come together after 4-year-old is accidentally shot by brother