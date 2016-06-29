Skip to content
Child Sex Crimes
Former MPD recruit arrested on 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor
Two Arkansas men arrested in Internet child sex sting
Man charged after alleged sexual relationships with two underage girls
Hernando police think parks employee may have victimized more kids
Man accused of touching family member inappropriately at local school
More Child Sex Crimes Headlines
Lafayette County daycare owner charged with failing to report sex crimes against kids
Mom fights off man after alleged sexual assault of 3-year-old girl
Police find gun, tarp duct tape in car of man who left notes seeking to buy girls’ underwear
Arlington man sentenced to 15 years for sex crime
Witness says he saw young girl dragged into sex offender’s home
Ex-Internet Crimes Against Children detective pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Former Boy Scout leader sentenced for child sex crimes
Ole Miss employee accused of child sex crimes