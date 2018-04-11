Skip to content
child rape
Preacher sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping 12-year-old girl
Man charged with raping girl for several years
‘He is a nightmare:’ Memphis man sentenced to 371 years on rape charges
Mother says man admitted to sexually abusing her children in letters from jail
Millington man accused of raping, photographing 8-year-old
Man convicted of raping young girl for years
Bartlett man sentenced for raping girl
Man charged with raping child in northeast Memphis
Convicted child rapists sentenced to decades behind bars
83-year-old Arkansas man charged with raping 11-year-old girl
Couple accused of raping 2 child family members for decade
Convicted child rapist sentenced to 35 years
Cordova man convicted of raping 7-year-old girl
Georgia mom admits she let men rape daughters, ages 5 and 6, in exchange for money
Teenage girl tells police man touched her in Trumann apartment