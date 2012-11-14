Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG News at noon
Child porn
FBI: Vigilant parents can help stop national child porn epidemic
Kentucky principal arrested on 30 child porn-related charges
Southaven man faces child pornography charges
Bogus college softball coach convicted of trying to make child porn
UPDATE: Southaven man arrested on child porn, child sex charges
More Child porn Headlines
Connecticut meteorologist arrested on child porn charges
Dept. of Justice: Memphis man traded child porn while serving in Army Reserves
National Guardsman Arrested for Child Porn
Man Arrested For Creating Child Porn
East Memphis Professional Charged With Child Porn
Restaurant Manager Arrested for Trading Child Porn
Child Porn Scam Shocking Victims
MPD Investigating Horrifying Child Porn Case