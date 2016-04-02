Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG News at noon
child neglect
Pennsylvania woman charged after malnourished teen found weighing only 26 pounds
Video
Pregnant Tipton County mother indicted on child sex charges
Father charged after gun goes off, killing 3-year-old
Memphis woman arrested after leaving 8 kids under the age of 9 home alone
Father of daughter found dead in suitcase had role in son’s 2004 death, records show
More child neglect Headlines
Mother, father both now behind bars in autistic boy’s death
Police: Children left alone in deplorable conditions while mom vacationed in Florida
Parents charged after teething baby thrown from unstrapped car seat lands on head
Oklahoma parents arrested in graphic case of neglect that left neighbors ‘shocked’
WREG takes look inside filthy home, victims of alleged child neglect now in uncle’s care
Bartlett Police: 3 suspects charged with aggravated child neglect
Toddler found wandering, covered in feces leads officers to filthy apartment in Oklahoma
Girl, 8, dies months after ‘dare’ to drink boiling water through straw
Mom arrested for leaving infant in a hot car during Nashville strip club audition
Tennessee woman faces charges for making children walk to school