WREG News at noon
child killed
Toddlers tried to stop Arizona mother from killing her 3 children: court documents
10-year-old dead after shooting in Orange Mound
Video
Texas man charged with capital murder after girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car
Woman injured, child killed in 2 shootings in 2 days in North Memphis neighborhood
Two girls, 3 and 4, dead following rollover crash on I-40
Man arrested in shooting death of 2-year-old in Osceola
Two people arrested in shooting that left Osceola two-year-old dead
Man accused of beating baby to death while in U.S. illegally held without bond
Expert weighs in on 11-year-old accused of killing teen, injuring father
Mother of two-year-old killed in 2017 wonders why more aren’t charged
Memphis third-grader killed in bus crash involving area youth football players
Family continues to seek justice on anniversary of 10-year-old’s shooting death
Shooting that killed one child likely caused by road rage, police say
Three men convicted in 7-year-old girl’s murder
‘They came to kill everybody in that car,’ woman says after deadly Airways shooting