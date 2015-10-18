Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG News at noon
child death
Arkansas couple charged months after baby girl’s death
9th child dies after virus outbreak at New Jersey facility
Two people charged with murder after autopsy of 2-year-old revealed extensive injuries
Georgia 5-year-old dies playing on monkey bars
Children’s Memorial Flag to be raised in memory of 6-year-old who died in foster care
More child death Headlines
14-year-old charged with murder for 6-year-old foster child’s death
‘Shaken…to the core’: Police describe what led to discovery of 2 dead children in California storage unit
Memphis mother indicted on murder charges for son’s death
Man charged with starving, torturing son to death gets 40 years in prison
No criminal charges filed for driver who hit, killed child
7-year-old cheerleader’s body found in pond minutes after she was reported missing at football game
3-year-old dies after being hit by car
Police: Mother kills 5-year-old son, herself at Phoenix-area hospital
9-year-old in New Hampshire falls, suddenly dies while trying to deliver cookies to a friend
Chicago Police: Boy, 6, kills brother, 3, playing ‘cops and robbers’