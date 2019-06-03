Skip to content
child abuse
Man sentenced to 40 years for hitting 11-year-old with car, then raping her
Cordova babysitter pleads guilty in abuse, death of 6-year-old
Woman freed after 15-year sentence for not reporting boyfriend’s child abuse – he got probation
3 children found living ankle-deep in trash in Florida house with 245 animals
FBI: Vigilant parents can help stop national child porn epidemic
More child abuse Headlines
Pedophile who abused up to 200 children found dead in England prison
Utah man accused of sodomizing 11-year-old girl while giving her tattoo
Parents charged after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in backseat of car
Police say man fired AR-15 in home with child nearby
Mother of boy allegedly raped, photographed by Millington man speaks
Dad accused of throwing 5-year-old son into Atlantic Ocean, telling him to swim
Parents charged with child abuse for missing follow-up appointments after baby had liver transplant
New Mexico woman accused of torturing several of her 15 children, boiling their puppies
Millington man charged with child abuse after relative ends up in hospital
Experts urging caution over who watches your kids in wake of 4-year-old’s death