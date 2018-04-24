Skip to content
Chattanooga
Police: Two wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Tennessee Petco
Volkswagen makes Tennessee North American base for electric vehicle production
Barge collapse sends truck into river, oil spills into Tennessee River
$52.4M federal grant will help complete highway from Batesville to Chattanooga
Man accused of threatening, kidnapping paralyzed Tennessee man caught
1 injured when highway wall section collapses in Tennessee
Memphis man wanted on 27 sex charges captured in Chattanooga
Woman wanted in hit-and-run death of Tennessee officer in custody
Delta jet lands safely after pilot reports lightning strike
5 arrested in Tennessee during Women’s March
Volkswagen to begin production of electric vehicle, create 1,000 jobs in Chattanooga
Tennessee tourism: $20B spent in 2017, $1.8B in tax revenue
Photo of Tennessee firefighter cradling little girl after car wreck goes viral
Former bus driver sentenced to 4 years in crash that killed 6 children