Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG News at noon
Chattanooga school bus crash
School Bus Safety: As lawmakers push for change, WREG questions SCS about Durham oversight
Police to monitor school buses after deadly Chattanooga crash
Lawsuit: School bus driver in fatal Chattanooga wreck was ‘sadistic’
3 lawsuits filed after deadly Chattanooga bus crash
Number of questions continue to grow days after deadly bus crash
More Chattanooga school bus crash Headlines
Officials: Chattanooga bus driver had no drugs or alcohol in system, but strayed from designated route
Families in mourning after Chattanooga bus crash
TN lawmaker to propose new seat belt legislation
Digging into Durham Bus Services’ safety policies after fatal crash
Chattanooga crash: All 5 children killed have been identified
9-year-old Cordayja Jones lost her life in the Chattanooga school bus crash
Mother: Driver asked kids ‘Are you ready to die?’ before Chattanooga crash
First victim of deadly Chattanooga school bus crash identified
Driver in fatal Chattanooga school bus wreck charged; police say speed was a factor
School bus driver charged after multiple elementary students died in Chattanooga