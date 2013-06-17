Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG News at noon
chase
Chase ends after suspect wrecks vehicle following deputy-involved shooting
Chase ends with 2 arrests after juveniles robbed on Valentine’s Day
Police: Possible armed robbery suspects crash stolen car during chase in Orange Mound
Man leads police on chase down I-240, through neighborhood
Suspects lead police on chase after fleeing Whitehaven shooting that left 3 injured
More chase Headlines
Police searching for suspects in South Memphis carjacking
‘Crash parade!’ Man films himself mowing down beach chairs, cooler during pursuit
Juveniles arrested after overnight police chase
Southwind H.S. student says she escaped stranger who chased her after school
Bentonville man charged after officer involved shooting
Shooting victim sped through neighborhood as elementary school dismisses
Man accused of domestic violence leads police on wild chase
MPD Release Pursuit Policy After Chase
Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Chase, Standoff
Homeowner Shoots And Chases Burglars