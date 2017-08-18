Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
Charlottesville
Man who killed a woman when he drove through Charlottesville crowd gets life in prison
Collierville prosecutor resigns after controversial social media posts
Trial begins for man charged with fatally running down woman at Charlottesville rally
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
Virginia mayor slams white nationalists after another ‘torch rally’
Stones, flamethrowers among items Oxford police want banned at parades, protests
Otis Sanford: Orpheum’s ‘Gone With the Wind’ decision is proof attitudes are changing
Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up Forrest bust removal
White House: Corker’s comments on President ‘outrageous’
Virginia priest takes leave of absence after revealing history with the KKK
ESPN under fire for taking announcer off UVA game
Police, protesters clash following President’s Phoenix rally
Chaos erupts during Charlottesville city council meeting
University of Arkansas professor speaks out after being mistaken for man in Charlottesville rally photo
Strickland joins Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate initiative