Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG News at noon
Charleston
Frontier Airlines passenger reportedly gropes woman, then urinates on seat in front of him
Teen accused of giving 89-year-old neighbor brownie laced with tranquilizer in plan to steal from her
Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up Forrest bust removal
Charleston, S.C. police respond to ‘active shooter situation’
Accused Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof attacked in South Carolina jail shower
More Charleston Headlines
MPD helps religious leaders create a safety plan to keep you safe
Friend of Charleston shooter investigated
Charleston shooter to stand trial July 2016
People in Memphis come together to pray for those murdered in Charleston
University of Memphis Historian says Confederate flag has always been divisive
It’s Watercooler Wednesday!
Thousands join unity march in Charleston
Jon Stewart on Charleston: ‘No jokes,’ ‘just sadness’
These are the victims of the Charleston church attack
Dozens unite to pray for Charleston and a better tomorrow